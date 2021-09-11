The Editors Guild of India on Saturday expressed concerns about the “survey operations” carried out by income tax officials at the offices of news websites Newslaundry and Newsclick in Delhi.

Around seven officials of the Income Tax department visited Newslaundry’s office in Sarvodaya Enclave in South Delhi at 11.45 am on Friday. The operation aimed to verify tax payment details and remittances made by the organisations, officials said.

The Editors Guild said the “dangerous trend” of government agencies harassing and intimidating independent media undermines constitutional democracy.

The Editors Guild said that as per the statement of Newslaundry co-founder Abhinandan Sekhri, the surveys were “a clear intimidatory and blatant attack on their rights, and therefore press freedom”.

The statement by the Editors Guild took note of allegations that the Income Tax team downloaded data from Sekhri’s phone, laptop and office machines and did not give him a hash value of the data that was copied.

“The Guild is deeply concerned that such indiscriminate seizure of journalists’ data, which could include sensitive information such as details of sources, stories under works and other journalistic data, is in violation of free speech and freedom of press,” the Editor’s Guild said.

The Guild also recalled actions taken by the income tax department at the offices of newspaper Dainik Bhaskar and news channel Bharat Samachar in July. The surveys were carried at several offices of the media group and homes of its promoters on charges of tax evasion.

It noted that the action was taken “against the backdrop of some very critical coverage by both the news organisations on government’s handling of the pandemic.”

Dainik Bhaskar had widely reported on the second wave of Covid-19 and its devastating effects. In a series of reports, the newspaper was critical of the Centre’s claims on vaccination figures, underreporting of deaths, floating bodies in Ganga river and the toll due to oxygen shortages.

Similarly, Bharat Samachar’s recent reporting has also been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the pandemic.

Here is the full text of Editors Guild’s statement: