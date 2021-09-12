A legislative party meeting of Gujarat MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party was underway in state capital Gandhinagar on Sunday afternoon, ANI reported. The MLAs are expected to elect a new chief minister after Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday along with the entire state Cabinet.

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya are attending the meeting to elect Rupani’s successor.

“I will hold consultations with Gujarat leaders, then the central leadership will take a decision,” Joshi, who is also BJP’s central observer for Gujarat, told reporters, according to ANI. Party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said it was “obvious” that the new chief minster will be chosen on Sunday.

BJP leader Nitin Patel arrives at the party office in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/AVj0zZv3gH — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Reports suggested that Mandaviya, Union fisheries minister Parshottam Rupala, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state agriculture minister RC Faldu were among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post.

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting, Patel told reporters that the new chief minister will have to be popular, strong, experienced and the “one who is known and acceptable to all”, PTI reported.

“I am not here to express my personal opinion on the possible name,” he added. “The exercise to elect the next chief minister is not just a work to fill in a vacancy. Gujarat should get a successful leadership so that the state can develop [while] keeping everyone together.”

Rupani’s resignation

Rupani stepped down from his post on Saturday without giving any reason. He thanked the party’s leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve as the chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding him.

The Congress alleged that BJP had made Rupani a “scapegoat” to hide its mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis in Gujarat.

Rupani’s resignation came ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, which are expected to be held in December 2022.

Rupani first became the Gujarat chief minister on August 7, 2016, when he replaced Anandiben Patel. He was later sworn in again as the chief minister on December 26, 2017, after the state Assembly elections.

He became the fourth BJP chief minister to resign from his post this year. On July 26, BS Yediyurapparesigned as the Karnataka chief minister, while Tirath Singh Rawat quit as the Uttarakhand chief minister on July 3.

Tirath Singh Rawat had submitted his resignation less than four months after taking over the post. His predecessor, Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned on March 9.