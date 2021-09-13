India on Monday registered 27,254 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the country’ overall tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,32,64,175. The new cases were 4.6% lower than Sunday’s count of 28,591.

The country’s toll rose to 4,42,874 as it recorded 219 deaths in the last day. On Monday morning, India’s count of active cases stood at 3,74,269 while the number of recoveries was 3,24,47,032.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Kerala alone had recorded 20,240 new cases on Sunday. In view of the Covid-19 surge in Kerala, the Goa government ordered a mandatory five-day quarantine for students and workers coming from the state, PTI reported.

In India, more than 74 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January. On Sunday alone, over 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country.

Five states and Union territories – Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep – have administered the first dose of the vaccine to all their adults, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, an institute where new vaccines will be tested is scheduled to be launched on Monday, The Guardian reported. The Pandemic Institute located in Liverpool aims to prevent pandemics in the future.

Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 22.46 crore people and killed more than 46.30 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.