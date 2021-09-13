North Korea has successfully tested its new long-range cruise missile that has the potential to hit Japan, reported BBC, citing the country’s government-run media. The tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

“The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 km for 7,580 seconds along the flight track of oval and figure eight set in the territory and territorial air of our state before hitting the targets,” KCNA Watch reported.

The government said that the development of the long-range cruise missiles was a “strategic weapon of great significance” that met the target of the five-year plan for the development of defence science and the weapon systems.

Pictures published in North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a missile being launched through one of the five tubes on a vehicle.

“The test-firing satisfied the demand of technical indices including the thrust of the newly-developed turbofan engine and the demands for design in the flight control of missiles and the accuracy of the last-stage guiding and hitting by combined guidance,” reported KCNA.

However, the United States military on Sunday said that North Korea’s missile tests were a potential threat to the country’s neighbours.

“This activity highlights DPRK’s [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] continuing focus on developing its military program and the threats that poses to its neighbors and the international community,” the United States Indo-Pacific Command said, reported AFP.

In March, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, had criticised the United States and South Korea for holding military exercises. In what was North Korea’s first comment directed at the new Joe Biden administration, Kim Yo Jong warned the US against further provocations.

