Delhi Police arrest six men for allegedly planning terror attacks across India
Two of the arrested men have received training in operation of explosives and AK-47 rifles in Pakistan, the police claimed.
The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested six men on Tuesday who they alleged were planning to conduct terrorist activities in major cities of India, the All India Radio reported.
The planning for the alleged terror attacks was being done in Pakistan, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur said in a press conference. He claimed that two of the arrested men had been to Pakistan earlier this year for receiving training to operate explosives and AK-47 rifles.
The arrests were made after teams of the Special Cell conducted raids in multiple cities on Tuesday. One of the men was arrested from Kota city in Rajasthan, two were held in Delhi, while three others were caught in Uttar Pradesh, Thakur said at the press conference.
The police said that the arrested men told them that their group had around 15 people who could speak Bangla. These people might also have been taken for training to Pakistan, the arrested men said, ANI reported.
The police added that the arrested men had formed two teams. One of them was being coordinated by Anees Ibrahim, the brother of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. This group was tasked with getting arms into India from across the border, while the other team had plans of arranging funds through illegal routes.