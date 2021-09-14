The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested six men on Tuesday who they alleged were planning to conduct terrorist activities in major cities of India, the All India Radio reported.

The planning for the alleged terror attacks was being done in Pakistan, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur said in a press conference. He claimed that two of the arrested men had been to Pakistan earlier this year for receiving training to operate explosives and AK-47 rifles.

The arrests were made after teams of the Special Cell conducted raids in multiple cities on Tuesday. One of the men was arrested from Kota city in Rajasthan, two were held in Delhi, while three others were caught in Uttar Pradesh, Thakur said at the press conference.

We have arrested one Sameer from Kota, two persons arrested from Delhi and three people arrested from UP. Out of the 6 people, two were taken to Pakistan via Muscat where they were trained in explosives and firearms including AK-47: Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/1ddQjV8zCs — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 14, 2021

The police said that the arrested men told them that their group had around 15 people who could speak Bangla. These people might also have been taken for training to Pakistan, the arrested men said, ANI reported.

The police added that the arrested men had formed two teams. One of them was being coordinated by Anees Ibrahim, the brother of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. This group was tasked with getting arms into India from across the border, while the other team had plans of arranging funds through illegal routes.

Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a Pak-organised terror module, arrested 6 people including two terrorists who received training in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ShadqybnKU — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021