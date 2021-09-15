Covid-19: India registers 27,176 new cases, 6.97% higher than Tuesday
The country’s toll rose to 4,43,497 as the country after 284 deaths were recorded in the past day.
India on Wednesday recorded 27,176 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country’s overall tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,32,89,579. The new cases were 6.97% higher than Tuesday’s count of 25,404 cases.
The country’s toll rose to 4,43,497 after 284 deaths were recorded in the past day. As of Wednesday morning, India’s count of active cases stood at 3,51,087, and the caseload reduced by 11,120 in the past 24 hours.
A total of 3,25,22,171 persons have recovered from the disease till now.
A total of 75,89,12,277 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India since the beginning of the immunisation drive in January. On Tuesday alone, 61,15,690 vaccine doses were administered in the country.
Other updates
- Madhya Pradesh has allowed physical classes to resume for students from Class 1 to 5 from September 20, PTI reported. Only 50% of the students can remain present in class, and Covid-19 protocols will have to be followed, the agency quoted an official as saying.
- Chandigarh has reported a marginal increase in Covid-19 deaths, with five fatalities reported in the past 14 days, The Tribune reported. Last month, the virus had led to only two deaths in the city.
- The Gujarat government has announced that night curfew in the state will be in place between 11 pm and 6 am in eight cities from September 15 and September 25 in order to check the spread of the coronavirus disease, reported Mint. It was earlier from 12 am between September 9 and 19. The timings are extended in Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.
- The coronavirus has globally infected over 22.57 crore people and killed more than 46.48 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.