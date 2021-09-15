Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday told district officials not to take “hasty steps” to demolish illegally built temples as per a Supreme Court order, PTI reported.

Bommai said that the government will study the court’s ruling in detail and issue specific orders in two days.

On September 29, 2009, the Supreme Court had directed state governments to ensure that no religious structure is illegally constructed at public places. The Karnataka High Court, in an order on September 7 this year, directed the state government to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order, according to The Indian Express.

Authorities in the Mysuru district demolished an illegally constructed temple in Nanjangud area on September 11, after which Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused the state government of “hurting religious sentiments”. Karnataka is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal sought action against officials who ordered the demolition.

Bommai on Tuesday said that the details of the temple demolition in Nanjangud will be tabled in the Karnataka Assembly. He added that notices have been issued to the deputy commissioner of Mysuru district and the tahsildar concerned, seeking an explanation on why they took the action without taking all the people into confidence.

Bommai said that he will call for a Cabinet meeting in a day or two to discuss the matter of demolition of temples, The Times of India reported. “We’ll take a clear stand at the meeting,” he said. “No hasty decision of demolishing temples should be taken in any part of Karnataka.”

The Mysuru City Corporation had earlier drawn up a list of 93 illegal religious structures that were marked for demolition. However, the drive has now been put on hold and the corporation has decided to reassess the list, according to the newspaper.