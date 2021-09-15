Former Indian Army officer Gurmit Singh on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of Uttarakhand, ANI reported.

He was sworn into office by Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice RS Chauhan at a ceremony that took place at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.

Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh, sworn-in as the new Governor of Uttarakhand



The oath of office was administered to Singh by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice RS Chauhan at Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/rlA9JlpRok — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

Singh succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned from her position on September 8. Maurya quit almost two years before the completion of her tenure, the Hindustan Times reported.

A day after Maurya’s resignation, President Ram Nath Kovind’s office announced that Singh will be Uttarakhand’s new governor.

Singh has held several top posts in the Army, including that of deputy chief of army staff, before retiring in 2016, according to PTI.

On September 9, the president’s office had also announced the transfer of Nagaland Governor RN Ravi to Tamil Nadu. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will hold the additional charge of Nagaland till a regular appointment is made.

Banwarilal Purohit, the governor of Tamil Nadu before Ravi’s transfer, was appointed to the same post in Punjab. He had been holding additional responsibility of Punjab.