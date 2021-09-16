Income Tax Department officials on Thursday morning visited actor Sonu Sood’s home in Mumbai for a “survey” into allegations of tax evasion in a property deal, NDTV reported.

On Wednesday, tax officials had raided at least six premises linked to the actor. The raids ended late at night.

“A recent deal between Sonu Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner,” unidentified officials had told NDTV. “The survey has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal.”

Income Tax survey underway at actor Sonu Sood's residence. Visuals from outside his building in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cMKkRJ39S5 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Opposition leaders criticised tax raids on the premises of the actor who won praises for his charity work during the coronavirus crisis.

The actor had organised special flights and buses for migrants stranded in cities due to the countrywide coronavirus-induced lockdown in April-May last year.

Sood had also arranged oxygen for Covid-19 patients during the devastating second wave of the pandemic in April and May this year.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who had in August named Sood as the brand ambassador of his government’s mentorship programme for school students, said the prayers of lakhs of families were with the actor.

Kejriwal had added: “There are millions of difficulties on the path of truth, but the truth always wins.”

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said he was shocked to hear about the raids. “The way Sonu Sood has helped lakhs of people, for tax people to search his properties... I don’t think he can do anything illegal,” Dubey said.