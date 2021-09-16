The swearing-in ceremony of the members of the new Gujarat Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began on Thursday afternoon, ANI reported.

The ceremony is underway at the Raj Bhavan in the state’s capital city Gandhinagar. The new Council of Ministers is expected to hold its first meeting at 4.30 pm, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

Former Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party President Jitu Vaghani, MLAs Rushikesh Patel and Raghavji Patel were among those who took oath as ministers, according to DD news.

The oath-taking ceremony was initially scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but was postponed at the last moment, according to NDTV.

Reports suggested that differences over the choice of the new ministers had led to the postponement.

The new appointments in Gujarat were made after former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his Cabinet stepped down on September 11. The state is scheduled to go to polls in 2022.

The next day, the Bharatiya Janata Party chose Patel as Gujarat’s new chief minister. He was sworn into office on September 13.

Rupani had stepped down from his position without giving a reason, but the Congress alleged that BJP made him a “scapegoat” to hide the mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis in Gujarat.

Amid the changes in Gujarat, BJP leader Nitin Patel is trying to retain his post as the deputy chief minister, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers on Thursday, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi tendered his resignation, The Indian Express reported.