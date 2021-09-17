The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Kerala to hold offline exams for Class 11 students saying that it trusts the authorities to take all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the exam centres, Live Law reported.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar announced its decision while dismissing a plea challenging the offline exams. The bench said that it was satisfied with the affidavit filed by the state citing the measures it plans to take.

“We are convinced by the explanation offered by the state and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination,” the bench said.

The court also noted that the third wave of Covid-19 was not in the offing by the third week of September and thus, deemed it fit to permit the offline exams for Class 11.

In its affidavit, the Kerala government had pointed out that children without a mobile or laptop would be at a disadvantage in case the exams are taken online, PTI reported.

“In many areas, internet connection or mobile data are not available,” the government told the court. “These students will never be able to write online examinations.”

The bench also noted over one lakh students had appeared for exams in Madhya Pradesh’s APJ Abdul Kalam University in August, Live Law reported.

Last week, lakhs of students had appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – the pan-India exam for admission to medical colleges.

On September 3, the Supreme Court had stayed the Kerala government’s decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11.

Khanwilkar had said that the situation in Kerala was “alarming” as it accounts for “more than 70% cases of the country”.

“Children of tender age can’t be exposed to risk,” he had said.

Ravikumar had said that allowing students from across the state to gather at exam centres could result in a super-spreader event.

On Thursday, Kerala had reported 22,182 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s cumulative tally to 44,46,228. As many as 178 people died, taking the toll to 23,165.