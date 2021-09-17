Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdish Mukhi on Friday took oath as the governor of Nagaland a week after RN Ravi, who held the post before him, was transferred to Tamil Nadu. Mukhi currently also serves as the governor of Assam.

Mukhi was sworn in as the 20th governor of Nagaland by Gauhati High Court judge Songkhupchung Setro. The ceremony was held at Dr Imkongliba Ao Hall at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

Before his stint as the Assam governor, Mukhi served as the lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He has also been a minister of finance, excise and taxation and education in the Delhi government, according to EastMojo.

The developments came after Ravi, who is the Centre’s interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, was transferred last week leaving the Nagaland governor’s post vacant. Ravi was appointed as the Nagaland governor in 2019.

Differences had emerged between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), with the latter demanding Ravi’s removal as the interlocutor last year.

The group, which had signed a peace treaty and started a dialogue with the government on the matter of a sovereign homeland in 1997, had accused Ravi of creating tensions among the parties involved in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Ravi will be sworn in as the 26th Tamil Nadu governor on Sunday, reported The Times of India. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the state’s Raj Bhavan at 10.30 am.