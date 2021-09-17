Suspected militants shot dead a railway constable in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, reported PTI. The deceased has been identified as Bantu Sharma.

The railway constable was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said Government Medical College, Anantnag, Principal Dr Iqbal Sofi.

The attack took place near Shamford School in the district’s Wanpoh area, reported The Greater Kashmir. Sharma was not on duty when the attack took place, according to NDTV. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

The incident comes days after 25-year-old sub-inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir was killed by suspected militants in Srinagar. CCTV footage on September 12 showed that the assailant fired at the officer at least twice from a close range from behind him at a market in Khanyar locality.

Political leaders in the Union Territory condemned the killing of Sharma.

“I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir,” Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet. “My heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. May his soul rest in peace.”

The National Conference said “such cowardly acts are against the entire mankind”.

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to condemn the killing. “Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life,” she tweeted. “Deepest condolences and prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone tweeted, “Strongly condemn the killing of a police man in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And may the killers rot in hell.”