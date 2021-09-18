India on Saturday witnessed a drop in daily Covid-19 vaccination numbers a day after the country set a record of administering 2.5 crore doses. As many as 82.87 lakh vaccine doses have been given till 8.35 pm on Saturday, government data on CoWin portal showed.

This Saturday’s numbers were, however, higher as compared to the vaccination figures of last few ones. As many as 64,49,552 doses were administered on September 11, 62,25,922 shots on September 4 and 65,39,745 jabs on August 28.

Friday’s vaccination was fuelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states to give a push to the immunisation drive to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Bihar had given 29 lakh vaccine shots, Karnataka over 28 lakhs, Uttar Pradesh more than 27 lakhs, Madhya Pradesh close to 26 lakhs and Gujarat around 24 lakhs, according to data available till 11.20 pm on Friday.

“Let’s do vaccine seva and give him [Narendra Modi] birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had tweeted.

On Saturday, these BJP-ruled states too saw a steep decline in vaccinations. Bihar and Karnataka administered around 2 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh gave nearly 6 lakhs shots and Gujarat around 4 lakhs.

India had crossed the 1 lakh mark of daily doses by 1.30 pm on Friday evening, Mandaviya had announced. He had also tweeted a video in which he could be seen sharing sweets with healthcare workers.

This is not the first time India has witnessed a dive in vaccination numbers a day after high immunistion figures are recorded.

On June 21, India had administered more than 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses but only 54.22 lakh shots were given the next day.

A health department official told The Telegraph that Friday’s record count was possible as the government had organised around 1.09 lakh vaccination centres across the country as compared to 58,000 on Thursday. The official said such planning needs two weeks to prepare.

“Such sharp increases do not happen overnight — they are planned with precision,” the official said. “The doses need to reach each vaccination centre; the staff have to be prepared; and in some places, people need to be mobilised for the day.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was looking at such boost to vaccination drives for more coming days. “This pace is what our country needs,” Gandhi tweeted.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said that while Modi was trying to project India as conducting the world’s largest vaccination programme, the truth, “as always, is the opposite”.

“Current rate of vaccinations cannot meet the year end deadline of fully vaccinating all our adults,” he tweeted with a list showing India’s dropping position in terms of percentage of population that has been fully vaccinated. “Accelerate vaccinations.”

The Centre had told Parliament that India will vaccinate all adults by December. The Delhi High Court, however, had expressed reservations on it, saying it was unlikely that the government would be able to achieve this feat.

So far, only 20.19% of India’s adult population of 1 crore adults have been inoculated, while 60.12% have received the first shot, according to vaccination data available on CoWin portal. In total, India has administered over 80.31 crore shots since the vaccination drive began in January.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday registered 35,662 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country’s overall tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,34,17,390. The new cases were 3.65% higher than Friday’s count of 34,403 infections.

The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus increased to 4,44,529, with 281 fatalities in the past 24 hours.