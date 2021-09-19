Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will be the new chief minister of Punjab, the party announced on Sunday.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab,” Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat tweeted.

Channi, 58, is the first Dalit leader to be selected as chief minister of the state. He is Punjab’s technical education minister and an MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Punjab was thrown into a crisis just months before the Assembly polls with Amarinder Singh resigning from the chief minister’s post on Saturday.

Singh stepped down from the top post following a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed the Congress’ chief in Punjab in July.

Earlier in the day, media reports said that Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was likely to be named as the new chief minister. According to The Tribune, Sidhu was not in favour of choosing Randhawa as the chief minister.

Randhawa said he was not disappointed that the party selected Channi, ANI reported. “It is the high command’s decision,” he said. “I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Sidhu and the party’s Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh Bittu were also reported to be among the contenders for the chief minister’s post.

On Sunday morning, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni said she was offered the position but she turned it down saying that Punjab should have a Sikh chief minister, ANI reported.

