A magistrate court on Saturday granted bail to a Dainik Bhaskar journalist, who had been arrested in Haryana’s Ambala city for a mistake in a news report, The Indian Express reported.

The news report published in the Hindi newspaper was about a terror suspect’s arrest on Wednesday. It mistakenly said that the suspect was arrested in the Ambala cantonment instead of a village.

Dainik Bhaskar had carried the report on Thursday. The next day, it issued a correction about the location of the arrest.

The police alleged that the news report created “false alarm” among the people and “promoted enmity between classes”, The Indian Express reported. They accused the reporter, Sunil Brar, of committing a “serious offence against public tranquillity”.

The police arrested Brar on Friday. They also filed a first information report against Dainik Bhaskar news editor Sandeep Sharma.

The FIR was filed under sections 177 (furnishing false information), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, The Indian Express reported.

On Saturday, the police produced Brar before Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar.

The judge said: “After perusal of the remand paper and the copy of the newspaper produced by the Investigating Officer, this court is of the view that there was nothing (of the sort) which can create enmity between classes.”

Brar’s lawyer argued that the police had violated the rules of arrest. The judge rejected this argument.

He said: “The police can arrest the accused as per procedure, if the arrest of the accused is required for investigation purpose”.

Opposition parties in Haryana had criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the journalist’s arrest, PTI reported. The Congress alleged that the elderly father of one of Brar’s colleagues had also been brought to the police station, The Indian Express reported.