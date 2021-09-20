India on Monday morning recorded 30,256 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,34,78,419 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases are 1.68% fewer than Sunday’s count of 30,773 infections.

With 295 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,45,133. The active cases have declined to 3,18,181, making up 0.95% of the total infections. This is the lowest active cases percentage since March last year, according to a Union health ministry statement. The number of active cases is also the lowest in 183 days, the statement said.

So far, India has administered 80,85,68,144 Covid-19 vaccine doses. On Sunday alone, the country administered 37,78,296 shots.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Other updates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at the government’s single-day record of administering over 2.5 crore doses in a special push to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader said that the “event was over”. In a tweet, Gandhi also shared a graph showing a rise in vaccinations on September 17 followed by a steep decline.

The World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization will meet next month to make its recommendation on the emergency use listing of Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, PTI reported.

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy said that stringent lockdown restrictions will be imposed in parts of the states where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio for Covid-19 was higher than 10%, reported PTI. The Weekly Infection Population Ratio is the total number of coronavirus cases reported in a week multiplied by 1,000 and divided by the total population of local bodies.

Global updates