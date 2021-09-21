India on Tuesday morning registered 26,115 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,35,04,534 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases are 13.68% fewer than Monday’s count of 30,256 infections.

The toll climbed to 4,45,385 after 252 people died in the last 24 hours. The active cases declined to 3,09,575 and comprises 0.92% of the total infections.

As many as 3,27,49,574 patients have recovered in the country so far.

India has administered 81,85,13,827 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far. A total of 96,46,778 shots were administered on Monday.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Other updates