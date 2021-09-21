Covid: India records 26,115 new cases in 24 hours – 13.6% fewer than Monday’s infection count
The toll rose to 4,45,385 after 252 people died in a single day.
India on Tuesday morning registered 26,115 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,35,04,534 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases are 13.68% fewer than Monday’s count of 30,256 infections.
The toll climbed to 4,45,385 after 252 people died in the last 24 hours. The active cases declined to 3,09,575 and comprises 0.92% of the total infections.
As many as 3,27,49,574 patients have recovered in the country so far.
India has administered 81,85,13,827 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far. A total of 96,46,778 shots were administered on Monday.
Other updates
- Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh on Monday criticised the United Kingdom government’s decision to consider people vaccinated in certain countries, including India, as unvaccinated.
- Uttar Pradesh did not have any active cases in 31 districts as of Monday while the state was able to restrict the fresh case count to below 100 for over two months, reported the Hindustan Times. Of the 75 districts in the state, only eight reported new coronavirus cases and the overall recovery rate was 98.7%.
- Data showed that more citizens in the United States have died due to Covid-19 than the number of patients who succumbed to the 1918 flu pandemic, reported AFP. Johns Hopkins University tracker showed 6,75,722 coronavirus deaths in the United States as of September 17. This figure surpassed the 6,75,000 deaths in the country during the influenza outbreak that began in the last year of World War I.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 22.85 crore people and caused more than 46.91 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.