A cab driver in Bengaluru allegedly raped a passenger early on Wednesday, News18 reported. The man has been arrested.

The crime reportedly took place when the woman was on her way back from a friend’s home. On reaching her destination, the driver locked the doors of the cab and allegedly raped her, News18 reported.

After that, he pushed the passenger out of the car.

The woman had snatched the driver’s phone when the incident occurred, and it is now with the police.

The police formed three teams to arrest the driver after the woman filed a complaint against him, according to the Deccan Herald.

“We acted swiftly upon the complaint and arrested the accused who is from Andhra Pradesh,” Additional Police Commissioner Murugan told News18. “We are questioning him thoroughly.”

A case has been filed against the driver under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. The officer added that the accused person would be produced before a magistrate.

On Wednesday, the Opposition, in the Karnataka Assembly, took note of this incident and the gangrape in Mysuru last month, News18 reported.

On August 24, five men had allegedly raped a woman and assaulted her male friend near Chamundi Hills on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government takes quick action in such cases. “We don’t delay any procedures in any cases, we take legal action as soon as the crime is reported,” he said, according to News18.