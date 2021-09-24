Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday urged United States President Joe Biden to discuss India’s three contentious agriculture laws during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi, who is on a five-day trip to the US, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Biden on Friday. The two leaders, along with prime ministers of Australia and Japan, will also attend the first in-person summit of the Quad grouping.

“We the Indian farmers are protesting against three farm laws brought by PM [prime minister] Modi’s govt [government],” Tikait said in a tweet, tagging Biden. “700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us. Please focus on our concern while meeting PM Modi.”

Dear @POTUS, we the Indian Farmers are protesting against 3 farm laws brought by PM Modi's govt. 700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us. Please focus on our concern while meeting PM Modi. #Biden_SpeakUp4Farmers — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) September 24, 2021

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s border points since November, seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws passed in September 2020. Ten months later, protests against the laws continue to be staged in many parts of the country.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party-run Central government claims the laws would free up India’s troubled agricultural sector by giving farmers more choice of buyers for their produce, farmer groups say the laws are a ploy to corporatise the sector and would lead to crony capitalism.

In February, the United States had urged the Modi-led government to resolve its differences with the farmers on the three laws. A spokesperson of the US’ state department had issued a statement on the matter amid internet shutdowns that had been imposed at the protest sites back then to suppress the agitations.

“We recognise that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy,” the spokesperson had said. “We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same.”

In response, the Union external affairs ministry had said that the comments should be read “in their entirety”, adding that US had “acknowledged” the steps taken by India in agricultural reform.