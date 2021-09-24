A look at the headlines right now:

Trade holds great significance in India-US ties, Narendra Modi tells Joe Biden: This was the first time that Modi and Biden met in person after the latter became the US president in January. Gangster shot dead in Delhi court, attackers dressed as lawyers killed by police: The assailants were members of a rival gang. MEA rejects Beijing’s remarks on Galwan clashes, blames China’s ‘provocative behaviour’ for standoff: China said India’s ‘illegal trespass’ of the Line of Actual Control lin violation of previously-signed agreements led to clashes. Bandh observed in Assam’s Darrang district day after two killed in police firing: A large number of police officers were deployed in Goroikhuti, Dholpur I and III villages in Sipahjar area. In a first, Sensex ends above 60,000-mark and Nifty at 17,853: Information Technology firms and realty stocks led the rally on Friday. Delhi police chief forms special cell to monitor 2020 riots investigation: The order was issued after courts have repeatedly pointed out flaws in the police inquiry. In Jantar Mantar hate slogans case, event organiser Preet Singh gets bail: The court said it would not be appropriate to express any opinion if Singh’s demand for a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ made for an offence under IPC Section 153A. Supreme Court sets aside Madras HC observation on EWS reservations in medical courses: The High Court on August 25 had said that the Centre’s decision to provide the 10% quota would require the Supreme Court’s permission. Teenager killed in Shopian gunfight was not a militant, says family: The police alleged that Anayat Ashraf Dar had attacked a civilian. Madhya Pradesh HC seeks state’s reply on plea challenging police objection to university webinar: Among the speakers at the webinar were poet and scientist Gauhar Raza and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand.