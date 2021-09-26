The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Saturday arrested two men in connection with the shootout that took place inside a court in the city on Friday, The Indian Express reported.

Two attackers dressed as lawyers had shot dead gangster Jitendra Gogi in the Rohini Court Complex. They were associated with a rival gang led by jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya. The shooters were killed by members of the Counter Intelligence team accompanying Gogi.

The two men arrested by the police, Umang and Vinay, had dropped off the attackers at the court, according to the newspaper.

“At 10.20 am Friday, Umang, Vinay and another associate reached Rohini court along with the attackers in a Hyundai i10,” an unidentified official told the newspaper.

The official added that after parking their car, the three men went inside the court to show the attackers the room where Gogi was supposed to appear for a hearing. They left after that.

Another official said Gogoi was produced before the court around 1.15 pm. “The two assailants, posing as lawyers, were sitting close to some police personnel [in the courtroom,” the official said. “Within seconds, they opened fire at Gogi from close range.”

The attackers got pistols from Umang and Vinay, the newspaper reported. They had arrived at Umang’s house in North West Delhi four days before the shootout.

Vinay had also taken them to a market to buy clothes they needed to pass off as lawyers. “They stayed in his house and had a party on September 22,” an official told The Indian Express.

The police are investigating the security lapse at the court. They have filed a first information report under the Arms Act in connection with the shootout, according to India Today.