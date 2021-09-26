Cyclone Gulab is likely to cross the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh around Sunday midnight, the India Meteorological Department said. The states are readying rescue teams and reviewing preparation for relief efforts.

At 5.30 am on Sunday, the cyclone lay centred about 270 km east-southeast of Odisha’s coastal town Gopalpur and 330 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“It [the cyclone] is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, as a cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph,” the weather office said.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its bulletin.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 13 teams in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. Rescuers have already begun evacuating people from Odisha’s Ganjam and Gajapati districts according to The Hindu. Around 8,000 people will be moved to safer places.

More than 100 fire brigade teams and 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have also been sent to Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Kandhama districts, PTI reported.

Meanwhile in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with officials on Saturday to review preparations for the cyclone, PTI reported.

Disaster management officials in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts are on alert. District collectors are setting up relief camps at several locations. In villages secretariats, control rooms have been established, PTI reported.

Twenty-eight trains have been cancelled because of the weather warning, the East Coast Railway said. Five trains have been rescheduled and an equal number of them have been diverted.