The big news: Six Andhra fishermen missing as Cyclone Gulab makes landfall, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Uttar Pradesh chief minister expanded his Cabinet, and 15 Punjab Congress MLAs took oath as ministers in Channi’s government.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Gulab landfall begins over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: Six fishermen are feared missing after their boat capsized in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.
- Adityanath expands UP Cabinet ahead of Assembly polls next year: Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada was among those inducted.
- In Punjab Cabinet expansion, 15 MLAs take oath as ministers in Charanjit Channi’s government: Six of them have become ministers for the first time.
- Militant who shot dead BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir among two killed in gunfight, claim police: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said that those ‘conspiring against the nation will also meet the same fate’.
- Two men who dropped off attackers at Rohini court arrested: Assailants dressed as lawyers had shot dead gangster Jitendra Gogi at the court complex on Friday.
- Forty-three inmates, including at least four children, test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai’s Byculla prison: The jail has not been declared a containment zone yet.
- Many Indian districts lack banking facilities despite high economic activity, says finance minister: Nirmala Sitharaman said the country needs at least four to five lenders like the State Bank of India to meet the requirements of the economy.
- BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh alleges attack by Congress supporters, case filed against two party leaders: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the attackers will not be spared.
- Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India amid coronavirus crisis: Ajay Bisaria, India’s high commissioner to Ottawa, welcomed the decision.
- Taliban hang bodies of four alleged kidnappers from cranes in Afghanistan, display them in public: The men had allegedly abducted a businessman and his son in Herat.