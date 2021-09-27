The Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested a flight lieutenant of the Indian Air Force on charges of raping a fellow officer in Coimbatore city, The Times of India reported.

The accused person was identified as 29-year-old Amitesh Harmukh, who hails from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. He was in Coimbatore to take part in an induction programme at the Air Force Administrative College in Redfields area.

The complainant, a 29-year-old woman officer, said that she suffered a leg injury while playing basketball on September 10 and had taken painkillers before going to sleep, India Today reported. She alleged that when she woke up in the middle of the night, she found herself naked with the accused officer, also without clothes, lying next to her.

She said that she complained to senior officers, but no action was taken.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Deepak Damor said they received her complaint a few days ago and registered a first information report. Damor added that Harmukh has been sent to judicial custody for two days, according to NDTV.

The police have booked Harmukh under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. He is reportedly lodged in the Udumalaipet sub-jail in Tiruppur district.

Meanwhile, Harmukh’s lawyer has submitted in an affidavit before a magistrate that the police cannot arrest an Air Force officer. The police have asked for time to file their response.