The United Nations on Monday said that it was hopeful about a dialogue between India and Pakistan despite the “tone and content” of the two countries remarks about each other at the UN General Assembly, NDTV reported.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, made the comments in response to questions about whether the global body was concerned about both the countries criticising each other. He was also asked if Guterres planned to speak to the leaders of India and Pakistan.

“We heard the remarks and I think despite the tone and content of the remarks we always remain hopeful that dialogue can happen maybe in a place that is not under the spotlight,” Dujarric said.

On September 25, India had told the United Nations General Assembly that Pakistan plays the “victim of terrorism” but instead fosters terrorists in its backyard.

“This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter,” Sneha Dubey, first secretary at India’s UN mission, had said.

Dubey’s was responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s demand on September 24 that India should stop “human rights violations and demographic changes” in Kashmir. Khan, in a recorded video address to the UN General Assembly, also said that India should reverse its “unilateral and illegal measures” taken since 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

In February, Guterres had welcomed India and Pakistan’s announcement of a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control.

“The Secretary-General is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through established mechanisms,” Dujarric had said then, according to PTI.

“He [Guterres] hopes that this positive step will provide an opportunity for further dialogue,” the spokesperson added.

On February 25, India’s Ministry of Defence had announced that New Delhi and Pakistan had reached a ceasefire agreement during talks between the director generals of military operations.

The countries said they will address each other’s “core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence”.