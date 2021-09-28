Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the party’s Punjab unit president.

In a tweet, Sidhu shared his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” he wrote. “Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

The resignation marks the latest turn of events in the political crisis within the Punjab unit of Congress.

Party leader Amarinder Singh had stepped down as chief minister of the state on September 18 following differences with Sidhu. The tussle between the two leaders, which dates back to 2019, exacerbated after Sidhu was appointed the Congress’ chief in Punjab on July 18.

Following Singh’s resignation, Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as chief minister of the state on September 20. Channi is considered close to Sidhu.