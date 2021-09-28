The big news: Crisis in Congress after Sidhu quits as Punjab unit chief, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Congress, and the SC sought the Centre’s response to West Bengal’s plea against a CBI probe into post-poll violence.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief: Three Punjab Congress leaders and one state Cabinet minister also resigned ‘in solidarity with’ Sidhu.
- Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress, Jignesh Mevani offers support to party: The Gujarat MLA said that he cannot join the party as he is an independent legislator.
- SC seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging CBI inquiry into West Bengal post-poll violence cases: In its plea, the West Bengal government argued that the CBI was unlikely to conduct a fair investigation into the matter.
- Five Bajrang Dal members arrested in Mangaluru for heckling women for ‘being in company of Muslims’: The Hindutva group members attacked a group of medical students on Sunday evening.
- Over 100 Chinese troops entered 5 km into Indian territory in Uttarakhand in August, says report: The Chinese soldiers reportedly crossed over to Barahoti ridge through Tun Jun Pass.
- One militant killed, another captured after infiltration bid in Uri, says Army: Six LeT militants had tried to enter India on September 18 but four returned to PoK after security forces intercepted their movement, the Army said.
- UP orders inquiry against IAS officer after video purportedly shows him encouraging conversion: Some reports said that Mohammad Iftikharuddin ‘preached about religious conversion’ at his home while others said he attended the event.
- Calcutta High Court allows Bhabanipur bye-election to be held as scheduled on September 30: A petitioner had challenged the EC’s decision to prioritise the bye-poll, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is among the candidates.
- Delhi HC asks police to file status report on plea to increase security in district courts: Assailants dressed as lawyers had shot dead gangster Jitendra Gogi inside Rohini court in Delhi last week.
- Singer R Kelly convicted for sex trafficking, abusing minors: Sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 4. Kelly faces the possibility of spending decades in prison.