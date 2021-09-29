A look at the top headlines right now:

  1. Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, says they discussed farm laws: The meeting set off speculation that the former Punjab chief minister who is a member of the Congress may join the Bharatiya Janata Party.  
  2. Youth Congress workers protest outside Kapil Sibal’s home after he criticises party leadership: Amid a crisis in the party’s Punjab unit, Sibal said there was no clarity on who was taking decisions in the Congress.  
  3. Taliban urges India to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan: This is reportedly the first communication from the Taliban to New Delhi since the insurgent group seized control of Afghanistan last month.  
  4. UP property dealer dies during raid on Gorakhpur hotel, wife alleges that police killed him: Six policemen have been booked for murder.  
  5. In spite of RBI’s warning, Centre invested Rs 250 crore in Yes Bank in 2019-’20: The RBI had first flagged serious lapses in the bank’s governance in 2018.
  6. ‘I have no personal enmity with anyone,’ says Navjot Singh Sidhu after resigning: A Congress leaders said Sidhu’s appointment as Punjab chief was a hurried move.
  7. Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamool two days after quitting Congress: Faleiro said that Goa needed a ‘credible alternative’ against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.  
  8. Fumio Kishida wins race to replace Yoshihide Suga as Japan prime minister: Kishida is expected to take over as the prime minister at a parliamentary session on Monday.  
  9. Court’s power of contempt cannot be taken away by passing laws, says Supreme Court: It held Rajiv Daiya, the chairperson of Suraz India Trust, guilty of contempt of court for filing multiple petitions against judges and court staff.  
  10. NYT clarifies it didn’t call Modi the ‘last, best hope of earth’ as fake front page image goes viral: A morphed image of a ‘New York Times’ article started circulating after Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.  