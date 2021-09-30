Two people were killed on Wednesday after a bomb, believed to be from the World War II period, exploded at Manipur’s Moreh town that borders Myanmar, The Indian Express reported.

During World War II, the British stored ammunition, weapons and food worth Rs 300 crore at Moreh depot.

The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Lalsangmuon Gangte and 23-year-old Lienkhogin Gangte. The explosion took place when the two were digging in their backyard.

“As per initial investigation, we found out that the deceased [people] were digging a pit in their backyard to dump garbage when they accidentally struck the bomb believed to be of World War II era with their spades,” said M Amit, additional superintendent of police of Tengnoupal district.

President of Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation Rajeswhor Yumnam said that the bombs that exploded on Wednesday were located at one of the British’s artillery positions, The Indian Express reported.

“We visited the site last year when a large number of bombs were recovered,” Yumnam said.

Village Chairman Tongkhopao Baite also said that many World War II-era bombs have been recovered from the area where the explosion took place, according to the Hindustan Times. Baithe has requested the state government to provide necessary help to the deceased persons’ families.

In November last year, 122 unexploded artillery shells of bombs from World War II were excavated from the plot that the deceased men were digging at, according to The Indian Express.

In June 2020, two mortar shells from the World War II period were found in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, according to Eastmojo. The shells were disposed of through controlled detonation.