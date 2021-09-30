The National Commission for Women on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of media reports about Indian Air Force doctors conducting the banned two-finger test on a woman officer who had accused a colleague of rape, ANI reported.

In a press note, the National Commission for Women condemned the Air Force doctors and said it was “utterly disappointed” at their actions as conducting the two-finger test violated a Supreme Court decision on the matter, as well as the right to privacy and dignity of the woman.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Police had arrested 29-year-old Flight Lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh for allegedly raping a woman officer in an Air Force college in Coimbatore city. The alleged assault took place on September 9.

In her complaint, the woman said that doctors at the Air Force Hospital conducted the two-finger test on her. She said that the test made her “relive the trauma” of the assault.

The two-finger test had been banned by the Supreme Court in 2013. Critics have pointed out that the test is unscientific and prejudicial towards a sexual assault complainant, since it is used to test the laxity of vaginal muscles and could be used to judge the complainant’s sexual history.

In its note on Thursday, the National Commission for Women said that the Indian Council of Medical Research had also deemed the test unscientific in 2014.

The women’s body chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the air chief marshall of the Indian Air Force to look into the matter, the release stated.

Sharma has asked the Air Force chief to “take necessary steps and impart the necessary knowledge” to doctors of the force regarding guidelines about the two-finger test.

National Commission for Women (NCW) takes suo motu cognisance of a media report wherein it has been reported that a female Air Force officer was subjected to two-finger test by Indian Air Force doctors after she had alleged sexual assault against a colleague who has been arrested pic.twitter.com/SuKTgZo28Z — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Air Force officers did not take any action

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that the senior officers of the Air Force did not take any action after she informed them about the assault. On the contrary, the senior officers attempted many times to talk her out of registering a complaint, said the woman.

The physical examiners at the Air Force Hospital also allegedly delayed the handing over of physical evidence to the authorities. The woman’s swabs were not sent to authorities until after she filed her complaint on September 20, over 10 days after the alleged assault.

The room where the woman was allegedly raped was also not sealed.

The complainant also stated that it was difficult for her to see the accused person in the same campus as her. The woman said that a senior told her that if she could bear the pain of an ankle injury, she could manage seeing him in her class too.