The big news: Congress questions Amarinder Singh’s ‘closeness to BJP’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: UP Police claimed journalist Siddique Kappan incited Muslims, and the Centre denied a report about Tata Sons bid for Air India being approved.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Amarinder Singh counters Harish Rawat’s ‘treated him with highest regard’ claim: Rawat, who is in charge of Congress’ affairs in Punjab, asked the former chief minister not to ‘help the BJP’.
- Siddique Kappan did not write like a ‘responsible journalist’, says UP Police in chargesheet: Kappan, a Kerala-based journalist, has been in prison since October last year for trying to report on the Hathras gangrape case.
- Government denies report that Tata Sons bid for disinvestment of Air India has been approved: A report said that Tata Sons was preferred over the bid placed by Ajay Singh, the chairman of private airline SpiceJet.
- Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Modi, demands withdrawal of farm laws: Channi also said that the Centre should resume talks with the farmers protesting against the laws.
- Violence during eviction in Assam prima facie a case of human rights violation, says state panel: The Assam Human Rights Commission has asked the state home department to respond within 21 days on whether an inquiry commission has been formed.
- Farmers have ‘strangulated’ Delhi, says SC on their plea to protest in Jantar Mantar: The court said that the farmers have already challenged the agricultural laws so they should have trust in the judicial system.
- Home Ministry report on Kashmir has fabricated stories, claims Gupkar Alliance: It said the projects mentioned in the report were approved before 2019 but were shown as ‘an outcome of abrogation of Article 370’.
- Fuel rates hit record as global oil prices near a three-year high: In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.95 and diesel is Rs 97.84 per litre. This is the highest among all metros.
- ‘I am very disturbed by what police officers are doing,’ says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He spoke of ‘atrocities’ committed by them but did not specify any particular incident.
- Kangana Ranaut is trying to delay proceedings in defamation case, Javed Akhtar tells Mumbai court: Ranaut has accused the magistrate hearing the case of being biased and sought transfer of the matter to another court in Mumbai.