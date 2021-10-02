A look at the top headlines right now:

‘Congress in total disarray, leaders are disenchanted,’ says Amarinder Singh amid Punjab crisis: The former Punjab chief minister made the comments after Randeep Surjewala claimed that 78 Congress MLAs in the state had sought his removal from the post.

Paddy procurement will start in Haryana and Punjab from Sunday, says Centre amid massive protests: The police used water cannons and batons to disperse protestors in Haryana.

Chinese troops deployed in considerable numbers in Ladakh, says Army chief: MM Naravane said this was a matter of concern for India amid de-escalation to end the standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

EC freezes LJP party symbol amid tussle between Chirag Paswan and his uncle: An order was passed by the Election Commission ahead of the bye-polls in Bihar on October 30.

Man found beheaded on railway track in Karnataka, police suspect Hindutva outfit’s role: The police reportedly suspect that the man may have been killed for being in an interfaith relationship.

After India takes reciprocal measures, UK says it’s working to make travelling for Indians easy: India has reportedly imposed 10-day mandatory quarantine for British citizens visiting India in response to the same rules in UK.

Mizoram sees sharp rise in active coronavirus cases, positivity rate over 10% in 8 of 11 districts: Over 49% of Covid-19 samples sequenced from the state have the Delta variant, now believed to be the key driver for the surge. Petrol, diesel prices touch record high in Delhi and Mumbai: The rates were increased for a second consecutive day.

Gautam Adani 2nd richest man in Asia, his wealth grew four times to Rs 5 lakh crore, says Hurun India: Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani continued to hold the top spot for the tenth time straight.

Won’t arrest former Mumbai police chief till October 21 in SC/ST Act cases, Maharashtra tells HC: The Bombay High Court adjourned till October 20 the hearing on Param Bir Singh’s plea to quash five FIRs against him.