The Supreme Court on Monday took cognisance of the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, reported The Hindu. The court said it will decide if the right to protest is an “absolute right”.

Violence broke out in the district on Sunday during a farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the district on Sunday. Farmer unions have said that the four were killed when a car belonging to Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son ran over them.

The toll rose to nine on Monday as a journalist died.

#Breaking | Supreme Court takes cognizance of the Lakhimpur violence says- Nobody takes responsibility when such events happen. Once the matter is before the apex court, no one should be on the roads.#LakhimpurKheri @AnushaSoni23 shares details with @shreyadhoundial pic.twitter.com/sEU6iXcLFI — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 4, 2021

The attorney general, representing the government, told the Supreme Court that there should be no further protest to prevent unfortunate incidents like the one in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The court said it will decide if farmers have a right to protest when the matter of the three contentious farm laws is sub-judice.

The three contentious farm laws were passed by the government in September 2020, which sparked off protests by farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that have continued to rage ever since.

In January, nearly two months into the farmer protests, the Supreme Court had suspended implementation of the farm laws.

More details to follow.