The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it does not expect that a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will hit the city, PTI reported.

Mumbai civic body’s lawyer Anil Sakhare said that more than 42 lakh people in the city had been fully-vaccinated against Covid-19, while 82 lakh had received their first dose.

Mumbai has a population of nearly 1.25 crore, according to the 2011 Census.

Sakhare made the submission during the hearing of a public interest litigation seeking door-to-door vaccination of citizens aged 75 and above, especially those who are bed-ridden and immobile. Lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari have filed the plea.

“The [vaccination] work is on,” Sakhare told a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni, according to PTI. “It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave [of the Covid-19 pandemic] coming.”

On Monday, Mumbai recorded 341 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally since the beginning of the pandemic in January last year to 7,44,730. Two more deaths took the city’s toll to 16,127.

At Monday’s hearing, the petitioners told the court that the purpose of their plea had been served, PTI reported. Last month, the Centre had announced that differently-abled persons and those with restricted mobility will be given Covid-19 vaccines at their homes.

The court disposed of the plea taking note of the petitioners’ submission. “We are happy now that even these persons are not deprived of the Covid-19 vaccine,” the court said.

According to data from the government’s CoWIN platform, more than 91.41 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Monday evening since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16.

The country has reported 3,38,34,702 coronavirus cases, including 4,48,997 deaths, since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020. Of these, 20,799 infections were recorded on Monday morning.