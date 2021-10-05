Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services started coming online on Tuesday morning Indian time, around five to six hours after users in several parts of the world started experiencing problems accessing the applications.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry,” Facebook, which owns the two services, tweeted. “We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.”

The services began reconnecting around 3.30 am on Tuesday (Indian Standard Time), reported Reuters.

Downdetector, a portal that detects outages on websites, showed that at 9.38 pm on Monday, there were more than 6,900 reports of outages on Facebook. For WhatsApp, there were nearly 30,000 such reports at the same time period. At of 9.27 pm, 18,739 Instagram outages had been reported.

Soon after the outage began, Facebook had acknowledged that users were having trouble accessing its applications but did not provide any specifics details about the nature of the problem.

The error message on Facebook’s webpage indicated that the outage was due to an error in the Domain Name System, which enable web addresses to take users to their destinations.

Unidentified Facebook employees told Reuters said that they believed that the problem was caused by an internal routing (process of selecting a path for user traffic in an internet network) mistake to an internet domain. They said that the problem further increased as internal tools and other resources that depend on the same domain were also not working.

After services began reconnecting, Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted that that the app might take some time to be restored to 100% functioning.

“The global Facebook outage is now one of the largest ever tracked on Downdetector in terms of the total number of reports [over 1.4 crore as of 3.30 am Indian Standard Time] and duration; this is an extremely impactful event,” said Luke Deryckx, chief technical officer of Ookla, a company that evaluates internet access performance metrics.

Meanwhile, Facebook shares fell 5.3% on Monday, the biggest that company has seen since November. The company’s stocks rose around 0.5% after trading hours as the services began reconnecting.

The social media giant was losing about $5,45,000, or approximately Rs 4 crore, in the United States every hour in advertisement revenues, Reuters reported, citing estimates of an ad measurement company Standard Media Index.