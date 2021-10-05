A first information report was filed in Uttar Pradesh against 11 people, including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Singh Hooda and the party’s state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, on Tuesday for allegedly disturbing peace, ANI reported, citing the station house officer of Sitapur district.

Earlier in the day, Vadra had that she had been kept in detention in Uttar Pradesh for over 28 hours without an order or a first information report. She was detained on Monday while going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of four farmers who died in Sunday’s violence.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union has alleged that the farmers were run over by the convoy of Union minister Ajay Mishra. His son Ashish Mishtra was allegedly driving one of the cars. Apart from the farmers, two Bharatiya Janata Party workers, a driver and a journalist died in Lakhimpur Kheri.

More details to follow.