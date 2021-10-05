The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that the organisers of a party on a cruise ship, from which narcotic drugs had been seized on Sunday morning, had not taken any permission from them, reported ANI.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had on Sunday morning detained actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others after it raided a party on the cruise ship. Eight people, including Aryan Khan, remain in custody of the agency till October 7.

The police on Tuesday said they will also contact the Director General of Shipping and the Mumbai Port Trust to check the permissions granted for the party organised on the cruise ship, reported India Today.

The police said they will also check if there had been any violations of the Covid-19 norms at the event.

Due to the pandemic, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place in the city. The section prohibits gatherings of more than four people.

The police said that they will file a first information report if they find any violations of the coronavirus protocol.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday began its investigation into the seizure of narcotic drugs found on Sunday morning on board a cruise ship off the city’s coast, India Today reported. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the city’s Yellow Gate police station, the police noted.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has reportedly issued another round of summons to the chief executive officer of the cruise ship. It has also asked the officials of the cruise ship to provide details of every person who was on board, along with their identification cards, and mobile numbers.

The agency has also sought the CCTV footage of the day the party was organised.

During the raid on Sunday, the agency said it had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1,33,000 from the cruise ship.

On Monday, a magistrate’s court remanded all eight accused persons to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7.