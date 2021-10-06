Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that two civilians, including a Bharatiya Janata Party leader were among those who took part in the Narcotics Control Bureau raid during which the agency detained actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs-related case, the Maharashtra Times reported.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had on Sunday morning held Aryan Khan and seven others after it raided a party on the cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. All of them have been sent to the agency’s custody till October 7.

Malik questioned why two civilians, Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi, were seen taking Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaz Merchant inside the Narcotics Control Bureau after they were held.

Bhanushali is a national vice-president of the BJP, while Gosavi is a private investigator, according to The New Indian Express.

Manish Bhanushali, vice president of BJP & SK Gosavi, private person were involved in Cruise raid by NCB. Both were seen taking accused Aryan Khan & Arbaz Merchant to NCB office. NCP spokesperson @nawabmalikncp questioned the involvement private people in NCB's raid pic.twitter.com/cM82iuWxfH — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) October 6, 2021

SK Govasai who was seen with #AryanKhan during the NCB raid & arrest. Gosavi is private detective per per his profile. The fraudulent case has been registered against him duping the person for Rs 3 lakh in promise of job. NCP asks how private person can be involved in NCB raid? pic.twitter.com/UDgkJrryUl — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) October 6, 2021

The person identified as Gosavi by The New Indian Express was seen in a selfie he had clicked with Aryan Khan inside the Narcotics Control Bureau office. The anti-narcotic agency had clarified that he was not its officer.

Meanwhile, Bhanushali was seen taking Arbaz Merchant inside the Narcotics Control Bureau office, NDTV reported.

लाल शर्ट में जिन्हें आप देख रहे हैं,वही मनीष भानुशाली हैं.. यह बीजेपी उपाध्यक्ष हैं और अरबाज को एनसीबी दफ्तर लेकर यही पहुँचे हैं.. ऊपर मोदीजी के साथ इनकी तस्वीर आप देख सकते हैं.. एनसीबी की ओर से कुछ समय में इसपर सफाई आने की उम्मीद है... pic.twitter.com/TRjPgobUtn — sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) October 6, 2021

In a press conference on Wednesday, Malik questioned whether the Narcotics Control Bureau has the authority to allow civilians to take part in raids or to take their help for such operations, according to Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas.

“If the NCB has such authority, which law provides for it?,” Malik asked. “For the past [one] year, the BJP has been engaging in fraudulent activities in order to defame the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai film industry. The whole drama that took place on October 3 was also fake.”

The NCP leader also alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau had not seized the drugs that it showed to mediapersons from the cruise ship, the Maharashtra Times reported. He further alleged that the raid did not follow legal formalities.

Responding to the allegations, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that the Maharashtra government was insulting the Narcotics Control Bureau officials who had carried out the raids, according to Marathi news channel Mumbai Tak.

“Why does the state government dislike officers who act against drugs?” he asked. “There are many other issues on which politics can be played. But at least the issue of drug abuse should be kept away from politics.”