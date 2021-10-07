The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed a single-member commission of retired Allahabad High Court judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to conduct an inquiry into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, PTI reported on Thursday, citing a notification.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within two months.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed after violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 during a protest against the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle which was part of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over the protestors. They have claimed the the vehicle belonged to the minister’s son Ashish Mishra.

The police have booked Ashish Mishra on multiple charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy. However, he has not been arrested yet.

The Adityanath government’s decision to appoint the single-person commission came three days after it had announced that a retired High Court judge will investigate the violence. The government had also announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh and a government job to the families of the four farmers who died.

Meanwhile, later on Thursday, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear a suo motu petition on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant will also be a part of the bench.