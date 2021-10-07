Two teachers were killed by unknown assailants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Thursday, The Hindu reported.

A senior police official told The Hindu that unknown gunmen entered the Sangam Higher Secondary School in Safa Kadal town of Srinagar district and fired on the teachers from point blank range.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

“Both the teachers were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital,” said an unidentified police official. The deceased have been identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand. Both of them are the residents of Allocha Bagh area in Srinagar.

A police official said that a search operation is underway to find the attackers, reported PTI.

The attack took place two days after a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, identified as 68-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, a street vendor, Virender Paswan, and a Bandipora resident, Mohammad Shafi Lone, were shot dead by militants in separate incidents in the Union Territory.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the killings of Bindroo and Lone. The organisation accused both of them of helping the central government and said that it had warned them not to do so in the past.

So far, 27 civilians have been killed in the Union Territory this year, according to The Hindu.