Farmer bodies on Thursday alleged that a vehicle that was part of a convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nayab Saini rammed into protestors agitating against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws in Naraingarh town in Ambala district of Haryana.

One protestor got injured in the incident, the farmer bodies claimed. He has been admitted to a hospital in Naraingarh, according to NDTV.

Saini, the BJP MP from Kurukshetra constituency, was in Ambala to attend a programme to felicitate healthcare workers who were on Covid duty, according to NDTV. The farmers had reportedly gathered to protest against Saini’s visit.

The alleged incident took place days after eight people, including four farmers, were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 during a protest against the farm laws.

Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle which was part of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over the protestors. They have claimed the the vehicle belonged to the minister’s son Ashish Mishra.

The police have booked Ashish Mishra on multiple charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy. However, he has not been arrested yet.