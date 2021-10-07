An Assamese civil society organisation on Wednesday filed a complaint against The Hindu editor Suresh Nambath and two researchers in connection with a recent eviction drive in the state, East Mojo reported.

The Pravajan Virodhi Manch, an organisation opposed to undocumented migrants in Assam, filed the complaint at the Latasil police station in Guwahati.

The organisation objected to two articles written about the violence that took place during an eviction drive in Assam’s Darrang district on September 23. Two civilians had died in Sipajhar after the state police opened fire at the villagers who were protesting against the eviction.

One of the articles was written by Suraj Gogoi, a research scholar at the National University of Singapore, and was published in The Hindu. The other article was written by Angshuman Choudhury, senior researcher at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, on his blog.

Choudhury also wrote about Bijay Bania, the Darrang district administration’s photographer who was seen in a video jumping on a man lying motionless on the ground. The man who had been attacked was identified as Moinul Haque.

The complaint said that the article in The Hindu “had many instances of offensive speech being made against Assam and the larger Assamese community”.

The organisation alleged that Gogoi’s article deliberately promoted disharmony and hatred towards the Assamese community among other social groups, according to East Mojo.

The complaint also alleged that Choudhury made criminally motivated statements comparing Bania to 17-century military commander Lachit Borphukan. The organisation said that the reference was an “attempt to give provocation to cause riot”.

After facing criticism, Choudhury had edited the article to remove the reference to Borphukan, East Mojo reported.