Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a face-off near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district last week, News18 reported on Friday, citing unidentified officials. The incident happened between the border pass of Yangtse and Bum La.

An official told News18 that around 200 Chinese soldiers had crossed over into India’s side from Tibet and a few of them were detained.

“The matter was subsequently resolved at the local military commanders’ level,” the official said. “The Chinese soldiers were released and situation was defused.”

The external affairs or the defence ministries have not yet commented on the matter yet.

Tawang has been a point of dispute between India and China. Beijing claims Tawang to be a part of larger Tibet. The place also holds historical significance as it is the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama.

The official told News18 that since the border between India and China border is not formally demarcated, it leads to different perception of the Line of Actual Control between the two countries.

“Peace and tranquility in these areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adhering to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries,” the official said.

The official said that both sides patrol the border areas based on their perception of the LAC.

“Whenever patrols of both sides physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols and mechanisms agreed by both sides,” the official added. “Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding.”

India and China are already locked in a border standoff since their troops clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash. China put the number of casualties on its side at four.

India and China had disengaged from Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh in February. After the commander level talks on July 31, the two countries also agreed to disengage from Gogra.

In September, a report in The Economic Times had said that more than 100 Chinese troops had transgressed into Indian territory on August 30 through the border point at Barahoti ridge in Uttarakhand.

The troops had reportedly entered five kilometres into Indian territory and destroyed a bridge in the area.