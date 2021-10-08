A court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail applications of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha in a drugs case, reported Live Law.

Khan and seven others were detained on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and seized drugs on board. The actor’s son was first remanded in the central agency’s custody, but was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday.

Five others have been accused in the case. They are Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal. These accused person were also sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had argued during Thursday’s hearing that no drugs were found on his client.

The anti-drugs agency had also admitted in court on October 4 that it did not recover any illegal drugs from Khan, according to India Today. In his bail plea, Khan had argued that he was arrested only on the basis of some chat messages.