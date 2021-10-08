Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace on Friday for their work exposing authoritarianism and abuse of power.

Ressa, a citizen of the Philippines, co-founded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism, in 2012. Muratov, a Russian national, is the editor-in-chief and co-founder of independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta.

Ressa and Muratov received the prize “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”, the Nobel award committee in a statement.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/KHeGG9YOTT — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2021

The Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that Ressa “uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country”.

It said that she “focused critical attention on the [Philippines President Rodrigo] Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign”.

The committee said that Muratov “has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions”.

“Novaja Gazeta’s fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media,” the committee said.

The committee also noted that since the newspaper began operations, six of its journalists have been killed.