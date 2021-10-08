Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday issued an apology for his comments asking people to form volunteer groups who would “pick up sticks” and employ a “tit-for-tat” tactic on farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws, NDTV reported.

While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party members at his home in Chandigarh on October 3, Khattar had also asked the people at the meeting to not worry about legal consequences of forming volunteer groups. “If you stay there [in jail] for a month, two months or six months then you will become a big leader,” he had said.

Khattar retracted his comments on Friday while on a visit to Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula, according to The Tribune.

“I want to tell my farmer brothers who are hurt by my statement that I am taking back my statement,” he said. “I don’t want any sort of law-and-order situation to be created in Haryana which may disturb peace.”

Khattar said that he had to cancel his visit to a social programme in Kaithal district on Saturday as farmers are opposed to his presence at the event despite his apology, NDTV reported.

The Haryana chief minister’s comments about raising volunteer groups on Sunday came amid clashes between BJP leaders and farmers protesting against the agriculture laws.

On October 2, massive protests erupted outside the homes of leaders of the ruling BJP and the Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana. The farmers were protesting against Centre’s decision to postpone procurement of paddy in both the states from September 25 to October 11. Police used water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Later, the Centre announced that paddy and millet procurement in Haryana and Punjab will start from October 3.

A day earlier, on October 1, the police used water cannons to disperse farmers who were marching towards a venue where Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was attending an event in Jhajjar district.

In August, ten farmers were injured when the police had baton-charged them during a demonstration in Karnal against the agriculture laws. Former Karnal Sub-divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha had ordered the police officers to “smash the heads” of the protestors if they crossed certain police barricades.

Farm laws protest

The three contentious farm laws were passed by the government in September 2020, which sparked off protests by farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that have continued to rage ever since.

The central government has claimed the new laws are aimed at making farming more profitable, but the farmers argue that they will bring about corporate dominance of the sector.

The farmers also claim that once the prevailing authority of the state marketing boards – that provide a shield against exploitation – collapses, private entities will dictate the price of their produce.

In January, nearly two months into the farmer protests, the Supreme Court had suspended implementation of the farm laws.