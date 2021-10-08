Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday said that he was going to return to academia after his three-year stint in the Union finance ministry.

Subramanian was appointed to the post on December 7, 2018. In June 2018, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian resigned, citing “pressing family commitments”.

Before his appointment, Krishnamurthy Subramanian served as an associate professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management. Subramanian has a PhD from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In a statement on Friday, the chief economic adviser said: “To get an opportunity to serve one’s nation is an absolute privilege. Each day that I have walked into North Block I have reminded myself of this privilege while endeavouring my best to do justice to the responsibility that comes with the privilege.”

I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving The Nation has been an absolute privilege 🙏and I have wonderful support and encouragement🙏.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that he had been given the opportunity to “live the Indian dream”.

“Given the passion for research, bringing new ideas and disseminating them through the Economic Survey has been an unadulterated pleasure,” the statement said.

The chief economic adviser also noted that India was “witnessing [a] dramatic change”.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian has been a member of the expert committee on the governance of banks for The Reserve Bank of India, reported Mint. He has also been as a part of the Board of Directors at the Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management.

