A look at the headlines right now:

Tata Sons wins bid to acquire Air India: The conglomerate regained control of the debt-laden airline nearly 70 years after its nationalisation. In Lakhimpur violence case, SC says it is not satisfied with UP government action: The court said that the case involves the “brutal murder” of eight people and the police would normally arrest the accused person immediately. Meanwhile, the accused, Union minster Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, skipped police summons on Friday. He has been asked to appear before them on Saturday now. Aryan Khan, two others denied bail in drugs case: The son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and seven others were detained on October 3 after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai. Indian, Chinese troops engaged in face-off near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week: An unidentified official said that around 200 Chinese soldiers had crossed over into India from Tibet and a few of them were detained. RBI retains growth forecast at 9.5% for 2021-’22, keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%: This is the eight consecutive time that the central bank has maintained status quo on the rates. Nobel Prize for Peace awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov: Ressa and Muratov received the award for their work to “safeguard freedom of expression”, the award committee said. Krishnamurthy Subramanian to step down as chief economic adviser: Subramanian said he will return to academia after his three-year stint in the Union finance ministry. At least 50 killed in explosion at mosque in Kunduz in Afghanistan: Members of the minority Shia Muslim community pray there. Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, four others held guilty for murdering former sect manager: The quantum of sentence will be announced on October 12. Haryana CM apologises for urging supporters to ‘pick up sticks’ to tackle farm law protestors: ML Khattar had suggested that volunteer groups be formed to offer a ‘tit for tat’ response to demonstrators.