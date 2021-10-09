A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on Friday by robbers on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, PTI reported.

The incident occurred between the Igatpuri and Kasara railway stations in Maharashtra on the route of the Central Railways.

The Mumbai Government Railway Police have arrested four accused persons.

Eight people are involved in the crime, according to The Times of India. The accused persons also robbed 15 other passengers.

Mumbai Government Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid said that the accused boarded the train at Igatpuri town in Aurangabad district on Friday night, PTI reported. They allegedly raped the woman when the train was passing through a mountainous area.

When some passengers tried to intervene, the accused injured around six people with sharp weapons, according to NDTV.

However, some of the passengers caught hold of two accused persons and handed them over to the Government Railway Police as soon as the train reached the Kasara station in Mumbai, according to The Times of India.

The Government Railway Police, which have formed a team, caught two more men on Saturday.

“The victim has been taken for medical examination by our officer,” Khalid said. “We are collecting all evidence. The accused are being questioned by our team. We are checking their previous records.”

Khalid informed that the accused men had stolen items, mostly mobile phones, worth Rs 96,390. Police have recovered items worth Rs 34,200.

The police have registered offences against the accused men under the Indian Penal Code sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 376 (gang rape), 354 (assault), 354(B) (assault intending to disrobe or compelling a woman to be naked).

The accused have also been charged under relevant sections of the Railways Act.